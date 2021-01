Real estate developer Sunteck Realty reported a 7 percent rise in its sales bookings in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 led by better demand.

The company said its sales bookings stood at Rs 349 crore during the October-December quarter, as against Rs 325 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, sales bookings in Q3FY21 rose 75 percent from the previous quarter that saw sales of Rs 200 crore.

“As the operations resume post lockdown, the company has continued its strong sales momentum, supported by its ready-to-move-in, nearing-ready inventory as well as newly launched projects,” Sunteck Realty said in a regulatory filing.

During the first nine months of FY21, the company’s sales bookings have risen 6 percent to Rs 650 crore as compared to Rs 613 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

With the construction activity returning to pre-COVID levels, the company remains focused on accelerating the project progress across the portfolio to offset the time lost on account of the ongoing pandemic, it added.

Sunteck Realty has a development portfolio of about 38 million square feet spread across 27 projects.