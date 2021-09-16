Sunteck Realty eyes Rs 9,000 crore revenue in 7-8 years from new township project

Sunteck Realty on Thursday said it will develop an integrated township in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and is expecting a revenue of Rs 9,000 crore over the next 7-8 years. In a regulatory filing, the company said it plans to develop around 50-acre land parcel at Shahad (Kalyan).

The company will develop a luxury integrated residential township in this location under the asset-light JDA (joint development agreement) model with Amar Dye Chem Ltd. "The project is expected to generate a top line of around Rs 9,000 crore over the next 7-8 years, further strengthening the cash flow and the balance sheet of the company," Sunteck said.

