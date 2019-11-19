Finance
Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance is now Sundaram Home Finance
Updated : November 19, 2019 04:21 PM IST
The move to change the name follows the receipt of regulatory approvals relating to the acquisition by Sundaram Finance of BNP Paribas Personal Finance's stake in Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Ltd.
