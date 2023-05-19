Sundar Pichai's childhood home in Chennai sold to Tamil actor C Manikandan

Manikandan recalled his meeting with Sundar Pichai's parents in an interview, mentioning that the Google CEO's mother personally made coffee for him, while his father presented the documents during their first meeting.
Tamil actor and producer C. Manikandan has purchased the ancestral home of Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Chennai. The property, located in the Ashok Nagar neighbourhood of the city, was recently sold by Pichai's father Regunatha Pichai, according to The Hindu.
Sundar Pichai, who was born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, spent his entire childhood in Chennai. He completed his schooling in the city before eventually joining IIT-Kharagpur.
In an interview with The Hindu, Manikandan shared that when Pichai's father handed over the property documents he got emotional. He expressed admiration for the humility displayed by Pichai's parents throughout the transaction and also added that despite their son's fame and influence, they did not use his name to expedite the paperwork.
Manikandan recalled his meeting with Pichai's parents, mentioning that Sundar's mother personally made coffee for him, while his father presented the documents during their first meeting. He also noted that Pichai's father patiently waited for hours at the registration office and fulfilled all necessary tax obligations before ultimately handing over the documents.
Manikandan further revealed that Pichai's father took responsibility for demolishing the house and paid for it before handing over the property for further development.
The decision to purchase the property came after Manikandan discovered its connection to Sundar Pichai. He expressed pride and a sense of accomplishment in acquiring the house where the renowned CEO of Google had lived, stating that Pichai has made the country proud.
The entire transaction process took approximately four months to complete, as Pichai's family was residing in the United States at the time.
During Pichai's last visit to Chennai in October 2021, he took the opportunity to revisit Vana Vani School, his alma mater, on his way to the airport.
