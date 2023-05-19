Sundar Pichai's childhood home in Chennai sold to Tamil actor C Manikandan

Tamil actor and producer C. Manikandan has purchased the ancestral home of Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Chennai. The property, located in the Ashok Nagar neighbourhood of the city, was recently sold by Pichai's father Regunatha Pichai, according to The Hindu.

Sundar Pichai , who was born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, spent his entire childhood in Chennai. He completed his schooling in the city before eventually joining IIT-Kharagpur.

In an interview with The Hindu, Manikandan shared that when Pichai's father handed over the property documents he got emotional. He expressed admiration for the humility displayed by Pichai's parents throughout the transaction and also added that despite their son's fame and influence, they did not use his name to expedite the paperwork.