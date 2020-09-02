Real Estate Strata raises Rs 140 crore for Warehouse investment opportunity amid lockdown Updated : September 02, 2020 01:12 PM IST Strata has raised Rs 140 crore for a consortium of three grade-A warehousing asset opportunities amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Strata Avigna Warehousing I & II situated in Hosur received 100 percent commitment from investors within just 42 days of its launch The assets offered by Strata being pre-leased properties, investors can start enjoying rentals from the first month of the investment itself. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply