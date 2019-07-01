#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Real Estate

Startups fuel the Indian student housing movement

Updated : July 01, 2019 03:10 PM IST

PE players put only $60 million into student housing in last 2 years; segment could see more interest in next 1-2 years.
Insufficient developer participation despite opportunity to diversify residential portfolios.
Sector still nascent and fragmented; top 10 student housing players together operate >75,000 beds across cities.
