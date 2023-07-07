Sobha Share Price: Top gainer on Nifty Realty index after fifth straight quarter of record bookings

Pre-sales for the April-June quarter grew by 28 percent from last year to Rs 1,464 crore, which is also the highest-ever in a quarter. On a sequential basis, pre-sales were marginally higher.

Shares of Bengaluru-based real estate developer Sobha Ltd. gained as much as 4 percent on Friday after the company saw record high bookings for the fifth quarter in a row.

Pre-sales for the April-June quarter grew by 28 percent from last year to Rs 1,464 crore, which is also the highest-ever in a quarter. On a sequential basis, pre-sales were marginally higher.

Price realisations for the quarter grew by 25 percent from last year to Rs 10,506 per square feet from Rs 8,431 last year, aided by price hikes and a change in product mix due to premium projects.

Most of the sales that took place during the quarter were from existing projects as no new projects were launched during the April-June period.

However, volumes remained flat on a year-on-year basis at 1.39 million square feet from 1.35 million square feet.

The company said that Bengaluru has contributed 54 percent to the total sale value. Meanwhile, the Kerala region sales have witnessed significant growth of 55 percent over the previous quarter with the release of new inventory. Sobha mentioned that it released 0.8 million sqft of area in its ongoing projects, mainly in Kerala.

Earlier this week, Sobha announced that it has fixed the record date on Friday, July 28, 2023, for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the company to receive dividend of Rs 3 (or 30 percent) per equity share having face value of Rs 10 each for financial year 2022-23.

Additionally, the company has scheduled its annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 3 pm, through video conferencing or other audio-visual means.

Shares of Sobha are trading 3.3 percent higher at Rs 573.65 after making a high of Rs 577.80. The stock is still down 2 percent on a year-to-date basis.