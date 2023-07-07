CNBC TV18
Sobha Share Price: Top gainer on Nifty Realty index after fifth straight quarter of record bookings

By Sonal Bhutra  Jul 7, 2023 10:22:00 AM IST (Published)

Shares of Bengaluru-based real estate developer Sobha Ltd. gained as much as 4 percent on Friday after the company saw record high bookings for the fifth quarter in a row.

Pre-sales for the April-June quarter grew by 28 percent from last year to Rs 1,464 crore, which is also the highest-ever in a quarter. On a sequential basis, pre-sales were marginally higher.
Price realisations for the quarter grew by 25 percent from last year to Rs 10,506 per square feet from Rs 8,431 last year, aided by price hikes and a change in product mix due to premium projects.
