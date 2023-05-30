Sobha Q4: Best ever quarterly sales, Stock surges 5 percent

Sales volume rose 10 percent to 1.5 mn sq. ft., while blended realization achieved a record high of Rs 9,900/sq. ft. Sales volume for FY23 grew 15 percent to 5.7mn sq. ft, with a 17 percent increase in realization to Rs 9,200/sq. ft., driven by a higher proportion of premium properties in the sales mix.

Realty player, Sobha Ltd clocked its best ever quarterly sales in the fourth quarter of financial year 2022-23. In reaction, the stock surged 5 percent on May 30 morning. Sales bookings of Rs 1,460 crore is 32 percent higher year on year.

For FY23, pre-sales jumped 34 percent to Rs 5,200 crore and ahead of its guidance of 15-20 percent growth. The company launched its first project at Hyderabad and contributed 10 percent to pre-sales. Contribution from Bengaluru sustained at over 50 percent and Gurugram contributed nearly 20 percent to overall sales.

Sales volume rose 10 percent to 1.5 mn sq. ft., while blended realization achieved a record high of Rs 9,900/sq. ft. Sales volume for FY23 grew 15 percent to 5.7mn sq. ft, with a 17 percent increase in realization to Rs 9,200/sq. ft., driven by a higher proportion of premium properties in the sales mix.

Jefferies has revised its presales estimates by 4 percent and 5 percent for FY24 and FY25 respectively. The brokerage adds that strong cash generation and debt reduction over the past 2 years remains the key positive. The net debt is now at 11 quarters low of Rs 1640 crore. Jefferies maintains a buy call on Sobha Ltd.

Motilal Oswal with a 'buy'rating on Sobha Ltd says it factors in a marginal debt repayment and target price increases to Rs 750. At 10:30 am on May 30, the stock is trading 5 percent higher intraday at Rs 534.