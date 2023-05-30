English
    Sobha Q4: Best ever quarterly sales, Stock surges 5 percent

    By Vahishta Unwalla  May 30, 2023 10:32:08 AM IST (Published)

    Sales volume rose 10 percent to 1.5 mn sq. ft.,  while blended realization achieved a record high of Rs 9,900/sq. ft. Sales volume for FY23 grew 15 percent to 5.7mn sq. ft, with a 17 percent increase in realization to Rs 9,200/sq. ft., driven by a higher proportion of premium properties in the sales mix. 

    Realty player, Sobha Ltd clocked its best ever quarterly sales in the fourth quarter of financial year 2022-23. In reaction, the stock surged 5 percent on May 30 morning. Sales bookings of Rs 1,460 crore is 32 percent higher year on year.

    For FY23, pre-sales jumped 34 percent to Rs 5,200 crore and ahead of its guidance of 15-20 percent growth. The company launched its first project at Hyderabad and contributed 10 percent to pre-sales. Contribution from Bengaluru sustained at over 50 percent and Gurugram contributed  nearly 20 percent to overall sales.
