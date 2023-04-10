homereal estate NewsSobha shares jump after record quarterly sales between January March

Sobha shares jump after record quarterly sales between January-March

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 10, 2023 11:34 AM IST (Published)
Mini

Sobha also saw its average price realization improve to Rs 9,898 per square feet during the quarter, up by 19.8 percent over same period last year.

real estate | Apr 10, 2023 11:34 AM IST

Shares of leading real estate developer Sobha Ltd. gained over 5 percent on Monday after it recorded its best-ever quarterly sales in the three months ended March 2023.

Recommended Articles

View All

Pleasure economy | Sex, toys and the million-buck feeling

Apr 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why this might be the best time to take a gold loan?

Apr 10, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch: AI and ethics — here's why the policy makers should worry about it

Apr 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why is Amul facing a backlash for entering the Bengaluru market?

Apr 7, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

In its operational update for the quarter and fiscal year ended March released on Thursday, Sobha said it has once again recorded its best-ever sales quarter with a value of Rs 1,463 crore, up 31.9 percent from a year ago and 2.7 percent over the previous quarter.


The company also said that it witnessed its highest-ever sales volume at 1.48 million square feet, which grew 10.1 percent year-on-year but was flat sequntially.

Sobha also saw its average price realization improve to Rs 9,898 per square feet during the quarter, up by 19.8 percent over same period last year and 2.5 percent growth over previous quarter.

Interestingly, sales in its core market of Bengaluru were flat during the quarter, while those in NCR witnessed a drop from last year. Growth came from Kerala, where sales volumes were at 0.16 million square feet from 0.07 million square feet last year.
The company also launched its first project in Hyderabad. It launched three projects overall during the quarter, with a cumulative saleable area of 1.06 million square feet. Besides Hyderabad, the two other projects are in Bengaluru.

For financial year 2023, the company saw sales worth Rs 5,198 crore, volume of 5.65 million square feet and average price realisation of Rs 9,200 per square feet.

Sobha is a Bengaluru-based real estate company having its presence across the country. The company’s board recently approved the continuation of Ravi PNC Menon as chairman and non-executive director of the company.

Shares of Sobha are trading 3.4 percent higher at Rs 465.50. The stock is down over 20 percent so far this year.

Also Read: Godrej Properties shares jump after March quarter bookings rise, collections double sequentially
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags