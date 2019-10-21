Slowdown hits real estate major Oberoi Realty's second quarter

The slowdown in the real estate sector seems to be impacting the larger players as well contradictory to the expectations of the market. Oberoi realty reported weak earnings in Q2FY20, where the booking value fell 43 percent at Rs 323 crore and sales volume fell 39 percent at 0.14msf compared to the same period last year.

The booking figure after excluding one the residential projects (three sixty west) is lowest in last 9 quarters. To add to the woes, the debt of the company has gone higher.

As of September 30, the company's debt stands at Rs 1,320 crore compared to Rs 836 crore as on March 31. The finance costs have risen almost 300 percent on an annual basis and have come in at Rs 24.5 crore.

Even the P&L is nothing to ride home about. In fact, the revenues have fallen 17 percent at Rs 491 crore, margins have contracted 680 bps at 43.2 percent and net profit has fallen 36 percent at Rs 138 crore (there is no profit recognition from three-sixty west vs an expectation of Rs 92 crore profit this quarter).