Shriram Properties reduces IPO size to Rs 750 crore, says report

Updated : January 08, 2020 08:49 AM IST

According to the report, the developer had planned to launch the IPO after the Union budget in February to raise up to Rs 1,250 crore earlier.
Shriram Properties has Rs 590 crore of debt, and will mainly use the proceeds of the share sale to pare its leverage level.
