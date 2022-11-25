English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
  • Hours
  • Minutes
  • Seconds

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homereal estate Newsshriram properties arm acquires bengaluru based suvilas realities 15263451.htm

    Shriram Properties arm acquires Bengaluru-based Suvilas Realities

    Shriram Properties arm acquires Bengaluru-based Suvilas Realities

    Shriram Properties arm acquires Bengaluru-based Suvilas Realities
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Nov 25, 2022 6:37 PM IST (Published)

    Shriram Properties Ltd primarily focuses on the mid-market and affordable housing categories. Its key markets include Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata. Shares of Shriram Properties Ltd ended at Rs 73.95, up by Rs 1.35, or 1.86 percent on the BSE.

    Realty firm Shriram Properties Ltd on Friday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Shriprop Builders Private Ltd has acquired 100 percent equity of Suvilas Realities Private Ltd, a real estate company based in Bengaluru. Consequently, Suvilas Realities has become a tier 2 subsidiary of the company.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Income tax portal enables co-browsing feature — How does it help you in ITR filing?

    Income tax portal enables co-browsing feature — How does it help you in ITR filing?

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

    Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

    Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

    Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

    IST3 Min(s) Read


    Suvilas Realities is developing a project called Suvilas Palms. This is a high-rise residential apartment project at Jalahalli, Bengaluru, with the development potential of approximately 660 residential units on 6.29 acres of land.
    The said project has a revenue potential of Rs 400 crore. Shriram Properties is the development manager for the project.
    Also Read: IEX board approves Rs 98-crore share buyback at Rs 200 apiece, stock up
    The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 19.59 crore for the quarter that ended September 30, 2022. Total income jumped nearly three-fold to Rs 275.83 crore in the second quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal year, from Rs 94.23 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
    Shriram Properties Ltd primarily focuses on the mid-market and affordable housing categories. Its key markets include Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata, which together account for over 88 percent of its development activities.
    The company has delivered 33 projects with a saleable area of 19.5 million square feet, mostly in the cities of Bengaluru and Chennai. It has a strong development pipeline comprising 54 projects with an aggregate development potential of 54 million square feet, as of September 30, 2022.
    Also Read: Castrol India to acquire 7% stake in a TVS Mobility Group company for Rs 487 crore
    Shriram Properties, which is part of the Shriram Group, got listed on the stock exchanges in December last year.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Shriram Properties

    Next Article

    IRDAI approves merger of Exide Life with HDFC Life

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng