English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homereal estate NewsShriram Properties acquires residential project in Chennai with Rs 1,200 cr revenue potential

Shriram Properties acquires residential project in Chennai with Rs 1,200-cr revenue potential

Shriram Properties acquires residential project in Chennai with Rs 1,200-cr revenue potential
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 23, 2023 7:01:44 PM IST (Updated)

SPL has acquired the development rights of 'Divine City' in phases two and three of the project and plans to relaunch it under a new identity in the first half of FY24. Shares of Shriram Properties Ltd ended at Rs 63.90, up by Rs 0.48, or 0.76 percent on the BSE.

Realty firm Shriram Properties Ltd (SPL) on Tuesday, May 23, said it has acquired 100 percent development rights in an ongoing project in Chennai, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shrivision Elevations.

The company has decided on the acquisition of development rights in phases two and three of the project with a saleable area of 1.9 million square feet. The project has a revenue potential of around Rs 1,200 crore in the next five years, Shriram Properties said in an exchange filing.
SPL is proposing to relaunch the project under a new identity during the first half of FY24.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X