The key reason why Shree Cement is the top midcap loser in today's session

Goldman Sachs values Shree Cement at 14x, in-line with market leader UltraTech, but lower than its historical average of 16x.

Since the Adani fiasco broke out, investors have found comfort in erstwhile cement majors like Shree Cement and Ultratech.

As the group appears to now be better placed, there has been a reversal in the recent outperformance.

Goldman Sachs downgraded Shree Cement to sell from neutral with a price target of 23,550.

They value Shree at 14x, in-line with UltraTech Cement but this is lower than Shree Cement's long term median of 16.5x. They have highlighted two key reasons behind their downgrade.

Reason 1: Lagging capacity growth: Shree has announced capacity expansion plans, which point to 6.4 percent to 7.5 percent capacity at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) by FY25 to FY30e, which is much lower than the 13.5 percent CAGR delivered between FY10 and FY22 and also lower versus larger peers like UltraTech Cement and Dalmia Bharat who are likely to grow capacity at 10-11 percent CAGR by FY25e.

Reason 2: Narrowing profitability gap: Shree Cement is now expanding outside Rajasthan and so its incremental capacity profitability will be at-or-below the industry level. They also highlight that the industry profitability in the East has historically been sub Rs 1,000 per tonne, which is lower than Shree’s North-based capacities, which made EBITDA per tonne of more than Rs 1,200.

A pioneer in alternate power sources, Shree Cement is now playing catchup on Waste Heat Recovery System (WHRS) and renewable power which lowers power costs.