Real Estate
Shapoorji Pallonji repays Rs 1,000 crore loans of Sterling Wilson Solar Power
Updated : January 01, 2020 07:22 AM IST
The outstanding loan on the date of listing was Rs 2,563 crore, which with interest of Rs 81 crore went up to Rs 2,644 crore.
The promoters have proposed to facilitate repayment of balance outstanding loan amounts including further accruals of interest in a fixed time frame by September 30, 2020.
