Saw opportunity to create value with DB Realty partnership: Pirojsha Godrej

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties, on Monday, said that the company had thought that operating partnership with DB Realty would have been value accretive. According to him, the risk-reward balance was in place when the company entered into the deal. However, on receiving feedback from shareholders including minority investors, expressing discomfort with redevelopment projects, the company made the decision to exit the deal.

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties, on Monday, said that the company had thought that operating partnership with DB Realty would have value accretive.

"From a structure perspective, the decision to invest both in DB Realty’s listed entity as well as form this operating partnership was because we thought that the operating partnership that DB would be entering with Godrej Properties, as well as its operating partnership with another leading developer combined was going to create quite a lot of value in the listed entity," he said.

Godrej Properties had earlier announced that it would invest Rs 400 crore to acquire around 10 percent stake in DB Realty and another Rs 300 crore to set up a joint platform for undertaking slum redevelopment projects. The stock tanked 10 per cent on two consecutive days after this announcement.

On receiving feedback from shareholders including minority investors, expressing discomfort with redevelopment projects, the company made the decision to exit the deal

Also Read:

Godrej explained their take on the matter.

"Our view was that instead of capturing that value anywhere else, it is appropriate to capture it for Godrej Properties’ minority shareholder. So I think that is the reason why we initially approved the investment and why the structure made sense to us even on the day we exited this investment," he said.

"After consultations with our stakeholders, including minority investors, post the announcement, it was clear that they strongly disagreed with both the logic of the investment as well as the structure. For the moment we've called off the entity level investment, as well as the strategic platform," Godrej explained further.

Godrej, however, maintains that redevelopment projects offer an attractive opportunity and good real estate developers should not shun them.

"We actually think that redevelopment is something that should not be shunned by good developers. It is something that's actually very good for the development of the city. It's a bit unfortunate that over 50 percent of Mumbai residents live in slums. So any policy through which these residents can get rehoused at the same location while you are encouraging the growth of the city does offer an attractive opportunity," he said.

Going ahead, Godrej believes Q4 will be the best ever quarter for the company. He said that the company is looking at bookings worth Rs 10,000 crore in FY23. Sharing further details on the project pipeline, he mentioned that they have launched several projects in January and in the first week of February as well.

He said, "Q4 is actually shaping up very well. I think one of the reasons that the Q3 number was a little bit soft was that a few of the launches we had planned to get done, slipped out of the quarter due to delays in regulatory approvals, a few of those have already come through. So we actually have launched several projects in January and in the first week of February as well."

"We have a large number of additional launches planned over this next couple of months. So our sense is that Q4 should actually be the best ever quarter for the company from a bookings perspective and allow us to end the year on a high note. We had also previously guided that we'll be targeting a Rs 10,000 crore sales booking value for the next financial year and we believe we're on track for that," he explained.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video