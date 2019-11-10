Rs 25,000 crore real estate stress fund to exclude major NCR projects
Updated : November 10, 2019 08:13 PM IST
Although finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of Rs 25,000 crore fund for stalled projects brought relief to the real estate players and distressed home buyers, a section of home buyers rue their exclusion from the special aid.
Significantly, the major stalled projects under public gaze in the National Capital Region (NCR) — the projects of Jaypee Infratech, Amrapali and Unitech — have been excluded from the ambit of the fund on the ground of the ongoing judicial procedures in the projects.
As the special window has only been created only for the affordable and middle income housing projects, several stalled houses are likely to miss the bus.
