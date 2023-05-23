The withdrawal Rs 2,000 note can help real estate become a bit more cleaner

Citizens can start exchanging or depositing Rs 2,000 notes from May 23, 2023 (Tuesday), following Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) decision to withdraw them from circulation. The central bank has given the public time till September 30 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks. Here's an analysis on how the move will affect real estate market

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) move to discontinue Rs 2,000 notes, constituting just over 10 percent of the currency notes in circulation, is expected to have a mixed impact on the real estate sector in India, experts told CNBC-TV18.com. While some said this will reshape the real estate market in the long term, others believe this will reduce/eliminate the probable cash component in high-value real estate transactions and impact demand.

"The reduction in the availability of high-value currency notes might limit the purchasing power of buyers who rely on cash transactions. This could potentially affect the demand for properties in the long term, particularly in certain segments of the market that heavily depend on cash transactions," said Raj Inamdar, Partner at TriVeda Capital, while talking exclusively to CNBC-TV18.com.

Though, Inamdar believes this measure can reshape the real estate sector, reducing instances of undervaluation, tax evasion, and fraudulent practices. The increased transparency and formalisation will create a level-playing field for all stakeholders and contribute to a more sustainable growth trajectory for the real estate market.

Inamdar said that discouraging cash transactions will encourage greater adoption of digital payment methods and banking channels, leading to increased transparency and accountability in the real estate sector. This can, eventually attract more genuine investors and homebuyers, and instil consumer confidence and stability in the market over time.

While Inamdar stressed that demand will be affected even in the long term, Jasmeet Singh Suri, Director at Empire Prime Realty (EPR), said this may create some short-term disruptions, but the long-term impact on the real estate sector is likely to be positive.

"The real estate market, often associated with black money transactions, could witness a shift towards legitimate and regulated practices. This move encourages financial transparency, discourages illicit activities and promotes a healthier investment environment. As the sector adjusts to the new reality, innovative financing options, increased digital transactions and greater investor confidence can foster sustainable growth, ensuring a more resilient and inclusive real estate market for the future," Suri told CNBC-TV18.com.

Notably, RBI decided to withdraw the Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation in pursuance of the ‘Clean Note Policy’. The Clean Note Policy seeks to give the public good-quality currency notes and coins with better security features, while soiled notes are withdrawn out of circulation.

Kaling Porwal, Managing Director at Downtown Lifespaces, has discrete views from Inamdar and Suri. He said that this decision may lead to a boost in the consumption of high-ticket goods in the short term, including real estate, as people rush to convert the currency notes into tangible assets.

"This surge in demand could potentially drive up property sales temporarily. However, over the long term, the discontinuation of these high denomination notes may not have significant consequences on the real estate market," Porwal told CNBC-TV18.com.

"The sector is influenced by various factors such as economic stability, government policies, interest rates, and consumer sentiment. While the discontinuation of the Rs 2,000 currency notes may impact some high-value transactions initially, the overall market dynamics are driven by broader macroeconomic factors," he added.

What Porwal meant is that real estate investments are typically long-term commitments and buyers consider factors such as location, affordability and return on investment while buying. This means that decision by RBI is unlikely to alter these fundamental considerations significantly. Hence, while there may be a short-term boost in real estate consumption, the long-term impact on the market is expected to be relatively minor.