The withdrawal Rs 2,000 note can help real estate become a bit more cleaner

Citizens can start exchanging or depositing Rs 2,000 notes from May 23, 2023 (Tuesday), following Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) decision to withdraw them from circulation. The central bank has given the public time till September 30 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks. Here's an analysis on how the move will affect real estate market

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) move to discontinue Rs 2,000 notes, constituting just over 10 percent of the currency notes in circulation, is expected to have a mixed impact on the real estate sector in India, experts told CNBC-TV18.com. While some said this will reshape the real estate market in the long term, others believe this will reduce/eliminate the probable cash component in high-value real estate transactions and impact demand.

"The reduction in the availability of high-value currency notes might limit the purchasing power of buyers who rely on cash transactions. This could potentially affect the demand for properties in the long term, particularly in certain segments of the market that heavily depend on cash transactions," said Raj Inamdar, Partner at TriVeda Capital, while talking exclusively to CNBC-TV18.com.

Though, Inamdar believes this measure can reshape the real estate sector, reducing instances of undervaluation, tax evasion, and fraudulent practices. The increased transparency and formalisation will create a level-playing field for all stakeholders and contribute to a more sustainable growth trajectory for the real estate market.