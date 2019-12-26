#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Real estate
Real Estate

Roundup 2019: How has India’s real estate sector fared in 2019

Updated : December 26, 2019 01:57 PM IST

Housing sales in 2019 saw a modest 4-5 percent annual growth with over 2.58 lakh homes sold during the year.
Commercial office space continued to be the most sought after asset class.
Logistics segment has seen leasing activity rise by almost 31 percent compared to H1CY2018, crossing 13 million sq. ft. in H1CY2019.
Roundup 2019: How has India’s real estate sector fared in 2019
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Roundup 2019: FII inflows in 2019 highest since 2013, close to Rs 1 lakh crore

Roundup 2019: FII inflows in 2019 highest since 2013, close to Rs 1 lakh crore

Rupee opens flat at 71.27/$1 on US-China trade deal hopes

Rupee opens flat at 71.27/$1 on US-China trade deal hopes

Global stocks hover near record highs, gold breaches $1,500

Global stocks hover near record highs, gold breaches $1,500

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV