Retail opportunities at transport hubs may grow to $21.6 billion by 2030, says report

Updated : February 25, 2020 07:17 PM IST

It noted that the total retail opportunity across various transport hubs in India, such as airports, highways and bus stations, metro , railways, will grow manifold in new decade.
As per the survey, the current size of transit retail in India is estimated at $2.2 billion and is expected to grow to $21.6 billion by 2030.
Most of organised retail growth in India so far has been based out of mall developments with sales heavily dependent on footfalls and conversions thereafter.
