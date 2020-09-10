  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Real estate
Real Estate

Residential sales velocity strengthens; yet may remain lower by 40-50% YoY in Q2

Updated : September 10, 2020 05:36 PM IST

From a decline of 70-80 percent YoY in sales for the broader market in Q1, sales would likely be down 40-50 percent YoY in Q2, as per Jefferies’ estimates.
Jefferies prefers stocks such as Godrej Properties Ltd and DLF.
Residential sales velocity strengthens; yet may remain lower by 40-50% YoY in Q2

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Monsoon to stay longer in Delhi, withdrawal in Oct 1st week: IMD

Monsoon to stay longer in Delhi, withdrawal in Oct 1st week: IMD

100% rise in 5 months, 149% jump in Q1 profit! No COVID-19 woes for this stock?

100% rise in 5 months, 149% jump in Q1 profit! No COVID-19 woes for this stock?

US has cancelled more than 1,000 visas for Chinese nationals deemed security risks

US has cancelled more than 1,000 visas for Chinese nationals deemed security risks

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement