Real Estate Residential sales velocity strengthens; yet may remain lower by 40-50% YoY in Q2 Updated : September 10, 2020 05:36 PM IST From a decline of 70-80 percent YoY in sales for the broader market in Q1, sales would likely be down 40-50 percent YoY in Q2, as per Jefferies' estimates. Jefferies prefers stocks such as Godrej Properties Ltd and DLF.