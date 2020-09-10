Residential sales velocity strengthens; yet may remain lower by 40-50% YoY in Q2

The residential real estate sales velocity has improved in the last few weeks with sales picking up across a broader set of markets including MMR and NCR regions, as well as improving in the higher-end segment.

According to global brokerage Jefferies' web-tracker of realty sites, the web traffic was at 85 percent of pre-COVID levels. It expects a higher interest to translate into better sales, despite the impact of an inauspicious period in September.

From a decline of 70-80 percent YoY in sales for the broader market in Q1, sales could likely be down 40-50 percent YoY in Q2, as per Jefferies’ estimates. The listed universe should do better, but would still be down 20-30 percent versus a 40 percent decline in Q1.

The pricing movement, post COVID-19 has been limited to effective discount up to 5 percent in case of mid-income housing. However, higher-end housing, particularly in high-inventory markets, is seeing bigger corrections of over 10 percent. Jefferies believes that the pricing should sustain good affordability in mid-income segment.

However, new launches, though improved QoQ, are still much lower than sales pick-up. These are likely down 60-70 percent YoY. Limited launches, particularly in mid-end housing, is a challenge for faster sales recovery, Jefferies said.

Meanwhile, real estate developers are now confident on construction activity resuming to normal levels by mid-Q3. Worker availability is rising as migrants are returning to cities. Developers are seeing up to 80 percent availability of workforce in western India and 100 percent in the north, Jefferies noted. This is positive for cashflows.

Also, increasing supportive measures such as stamp duty cut by different states, lower development premiums, ready reckoner rate reduction etc, could potentially boost housing and states are likely to try that as an economic and employment boost post COVID-19, the brokerage added.

"The seven-year-long downcycle in property has improved affordability to decade+ best levels, while creating a low base for demand. Also, low mortgage rates and weak property pricing has steadily narrowed the negative carry to only about 2-3% now. While consolidation is a key driver for developers, the housing cycle turn can provide an additional boost to demand," Jefferies said.