  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex, Nifty end higher led by financials
Asian equities slip as vaccine trials, stimulus talks stall
Oil heads for weekly gain amid Norwegian supply cut
Rupee settles 4 paise higher at 73.31 against US dollar
Home Real estate
Real Estate

Residential sales bounce back in July-Sept quarter, but prices see muted growth

Updated : October 14, 2020 06:09 PM IST

The quarterly analysis of India’s eight prime residential markets show that the residential home sales aggregated to 35,132 units during Q3 of the current calendar year.
New supply grew almost 60 percent on a quarter-over-quarter basis with 43 percent of the 19,865 units launched coming in through the affordable housing segment.
Residential sales bounce back in July-Sept quarter, but prices see muted growth

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Infosys expands presence in Mexico, Canada as H-1B visa issue rages on in US

Infosys expands presence in Mexico, Canada as H-1B visa issue rages on in US

WPI inflation rises to 1.32% in September on back of costlier food articles

WPI inflation rises to 1.32% in September on back of costlier food articles

Centre okays Rs 68,825 cr additional borrowing for 20 states which opt for GST borrowing of Rs 1.10 lakh cr

Centre okays Rs 68,825 cr additional borrowing for 20 states which opt for GST borrowing of Rs 1.10 lakh cr

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement