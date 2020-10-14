Residential sales bounce back in July-Sept quarter, but prices see muted growth

In what can be considered as a sharp recovery for the real estate sector, research reports suggest that India’s eight prime residential markets saw an increase of 85 percent in the residential sales in the July-September quarter as against the performance in the April-June quarter in the current calendar year.

According to the Real Insight Q3 2020 report by online real estate brokerage firm PropTiger.com, the quarterly analysis of India’s eight prime residential markets show that the residential home sales aggregated to 35,132 units during Q3 of the current calendar year, marking an increase of 85 percent over the previous quarter.

The report said the housing units in the sub-Rs 45 lakh price bracket, categorised as the affordable housing segment under income tax laws in India, made the biggest contribution to sales during the quarter, contributing 45 percent to overall sales numbers.

While year-over-year sales comparisons may not be relevant given the current extraordinary circumstances, this pointed to a significant decline of 57 percent compared to Q3 of 2019.

New supply grew almost 60 percent on a quarter-over-quarter basis with 43 percent of the 19,865 units launched coming in through the affordable housing segment. However, on a year-over-year basis, launches showed a significant downward trend declining by 66 percent.

"Green shoots are visible pointing to the start of a recovery in residential real estate, evidenced by improvement in new launches and sales on a quarter-over-quarter basis. These are unprecedented times, which have made buyers aware of the important role that homes play in ensuring their well-being as well as their physical and emotional security. This, together with the fact that real estate is a hard asset, and the fact that home loan rates are near a 15-year low has encouraged buyers to return to the market," said Dhruv Agarwala, group chief executive officer, Housing.com, PropTiger.com & Makaan.com.

"In recent times, the government and RBI have also taken steps to enhance liquidity in the sector and encourage banks to extend home loans at cheaper rates. With several macro-economic indicators showing a positive trend in September, we may well be on the road to a more sustained recovery and the upcoming festival season will be critical in determining the growth trajectory in the sector over the next twelve months," Agarwala said.

While Thane west in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) made the biggest contribution to demand during the September quarter, five localities from the Pune housing market made it to the list of top-10 localities in terms of demand.

Overall, two localities each from the MMR and the National Capital Region (NCR) and one locality from Bengaluru made it to the top-10 list in terms of sales.

"Consumers continue to perceive real estate as the most stable asset and a number of them are looking to upgrade their homes as working from home is likely to continue. The government has also been supportive by taking steps to make buying more attractive. While states such as Maharashtra have reduced stamp duty rates on property transactions, financial institutions have also brought home loan interest rates to sub-7 percent level since the RBI brought the repo rate to 4 percent," says Mani Rangarajan, group chief operations officer, Housing.com, Makaan.com & PropTiger.com.

"On its part, the developer community is not only ensuring buyers are able to book their future homes using virtual tools but also offering festive discounts and easy payment plans. We are optimistic that sales during the festive season will be encouraging and will help drive further recovery in the sector," says Rangarajan said.

On the inventory side, after seeing a reduction of 12 percent year on year, unsold stock in the top eight residential markets was at 7,23,060 units as of September 30, 2020. As developers continued to show restraint in launching new supply because of the ongoing market conditions, unsold stock contracted by 2 percent in the September quarter when compared to the preceding quarter, according to the report.

Prices too saw a muted growth. While end-user demand and controlled supply in the markets of Ahmedabad and Hyderabad have helped firm prices in these cities, other cities have seen almost negligible – upwards or downwards -- movement annually in terms of average pricing during the three-month period ended September 30, the report said. In Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, there has been an annual increase of 6 percent in prices.

Price Card

Price Wtd Avg Price on qtr end City Sep'20 Sep'19 % Change (YoY) Ahmedabad 3,151 2,978 6% Bangalore 5,310 5,214 2% NCR 4,232 4,264 -1% Chennai 5,240 5,118 2% Hyderabad 5,593 5,252 6% Kolkata 4,158 4,101 1% Mumbai 9,465 9,412 1% Pune 4,970 4,872 2%

Rank Locality City Price range (Rs per sqft) 1 Thane West Mumbai 10,200 – 10,400 2 Hinjewadi Pune 5,500 – 5,600 3 Dombivli Mumbai 5,900 – 6,100 4 Sector 89, Gurugram Delhi NCR 3,300 – 3,400 5 Varthur Bengaluru 5,200 – 5,300 6 Sector 79, Gurugram Delhi NCR 5,000 – 5,100 7 Wagholi Pune 4,000 – 4,100 8 Bavdhan Pune 6,000 – 6,200 9 Wakad Pune 6,100 – 6,300 10 Manjari Pune 5,100 – 5,200