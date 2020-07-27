Real Estate Residential real estate sales decline 75% in April-June period; Mumbai records 70% drop Updated : July 27, 2020 02:34 PM IST While residential enquiries gradually increased to about 50 percent of the pre-COVID-19 times at the end of June 2020, sales remained low key. The double whammy of NBFCs liquidity crisis and COVID-19 forced the developers to adopt a cautious stance towards new launches. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply