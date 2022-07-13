Residential market sales register 171 percent year-on-year growth in sales April-June- JLL

Buoyed by demand for luxury and super-luxury apartments, the residential segment in India has registered 171 percent year-on-year growth in sales in the April-June quarter. However, the boom is understandably on account of the low-base effect of April-June 2021, which saw the worst of India’s deadly COVID second wave. A total of 53,232 units were sold in the quarter when compared to 19,635 in the same period last year.

According to data released by JLL what stands out as great news for Indian real estate is a 3 percent spike in quarter-on-quarter sales growth in the April-June quarter despite the RBI’s hike in repo rates 51,849 units were sold in January-March 2022 versus 53,232 in April-June.

Also read:

Overall, the first six months of 2022 have also done far better than H1 of 2021. “India’s residential market has shown remarkable resilience in the last year. Sales of more than 105,000 units were recorded in H1 2022, which is an increase of 199 percent YOY when compared to H1 2021.” said, Siva Krishnan, Head, Residential (India), JLL.

A massive chunk of sales in the quarter gone by was by luxury and super-luxury apartments. A total of 8,113 apartment units priced above Rs 1.5 crore were sold in the quarter, accounting for 15 percent of all residential sales in this period. Only 4,801 units in this range were sold in January-March 2022, while just 2,145 super-luxury apartments were sold in April-June 2021.

There has been a healthy rise in sales of apartments in the 1-1.5-crore-rupee bracket as well. A total of 7,476 units in this range were sold in April-June, a healthy spike from over 6,187 units sold last quarter and 2,839 units sold in April-June 2021.

“This indicates that market sentiments are improving when compared to the previous year, Sales got a boost from many factors including lower COVID-19 cases, a pick-up in economic activity, and a stable employment scenario. The residential market has charted a new chapter of growth in H1 2022.” Krishnan added.

Predictably, Mumbai and Bengaluru stood out as two of the top contributors to Pan-India sales in H1 2022. Nearly 23,818 units were sold in Mumbai in the first six months of the year, while Bengaluru saw 23,452 units sold in this period.

The RBI’s recent repo rate hike, coupled with an increase in input costs resulted in pricier apartments this quarter, despite which sales saw a jump, quarter-on-quarter.

“Capital values are showing a 3 percent to 7 percent across all cities except Hyderabad, which showed resilience by clocking double-digit price growth over the same period. Developers have partially passed on the input cost increases, which are now reflected in the current residential prices," said, Samantak Das, Chief Economist and Research Head (India), JLL.

There are indications that price hikes could deflate demand in the short term. “However with interest rates still on the lower side, residential demand is likely to remain on its growth trajectory,” Das added.