This real estate fund manager believes residential homes for investment isn't a bright idea - Here's why

Real estate has long been a favored investment avenue for many people. But, as Amit Bhagat, MD & CEO of ASK Property Fund, pointed out in a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, that buying residential homes for investment purposes may not be the best idea.

“In apartments, it makes no sense to be an investor because you pay 5 percent GST and 5-6 percent stamp duty,” he said.

According to Bhagat, the real estate sector has seen a surge in demand after a lull of five years.

“After a five year lull, real estate has seen its true worth. The pent-up demand and the five year lull has led to the actual demand coming in,” he said.

However, the money available for its growth has been limited, which has resulted in high interest rates in the sector. But, Bhagat believes that this is a transient phase, and the interest rates will eventually stabilize.

ASK Property Fund is bullish on the real estate sector and plans to focus on the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, and the National Capital Region (NCR). Bhagat believes that these regions offer the most potential for growth in the real estate sector.

“We are very bullish on the sector because we feel that this end-user demand is a sustained demand which will stay for a longer period because the high interest rates in the home loans are transient and these interest rates will start coming down as inflation cools down,” he added.

Furthermore, ASK Property Fund plans to focus on affordable and mid-segment projects. Bhagat believes that this segment offers the best opportunity for growth in the real estate sector. He also believes that the affordable housing segment has the potential to drive demand in the real estate sector.

