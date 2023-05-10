homereal estate NewsThis real estate fund manager believes residential homes for investment isn't a bright idea Here's why

This real estate fund manager believes residential homes for investment isn't a bright idea - Here's why

By Mangalam Maloo   | Sonia Shenoy   | Prashant Nair  May 10, 2023 2:37 PM IST (Published)
Mini

While the real estate sector may have faced some challenges in recent years, the surge in demand indicates that the sector is on the path to recovery. Amit Bhagat's views on the sector are optimistic, and he believes that the focus on affordable and mid-segment projects will be the key driver of growth.

real estate | May 10, 2023 2:37 PM IST
Real estate has long been a favored investment avenue for many people. But, as Amit Bhagat, MD & CEO of ASK Property Fund, pointed out in a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, that buying residential homes for investment purposes may not be the best idea.

“In apartments, it makes no sense to be an investor because you pay 5 percent GST and 5-6 percent stamp duty,” he said.
According to Bhagat, the real estate sector has seen a surge in demand after a lull of five years.
“After a five year lull, real estate has seen its true worth. The pent-up demand and the five year lull has led to the actual demand coming in,” he said.
However, the money available for its growth has been limited, which has resulted in high interest rates in the sector. But, Bhagat believes that this is a transient phase, and the interest rates will eventually stabilize.
Also Read | Indiabulls Real Estate shares crash 20% as merger of Nam Estates and Embassy One into co faces delay
ASK Property Fund is bullish on the real estate sector and plans to focus on the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, and the National Capital Region (NCR). Bhagat believes that these regions offer the most potential for growth in the real estate sector.
“We are very bullish on the sector because we feel that this end-user demand is a sustained demand which will stay for a longer period because the high interest rates in the home loans are transient and these interest rates will start coming down as inflation cools down,” he added.
Also Read | Nifty Realty gains in seven out of past ten trading sessions
Furthermore, ASK Property Fund plans to focus on affordable and mid-segment projects. Bhagat believes that this segment offers the best opportunity for growth in the real estate sector. He also believes that the affordable housing segment has the potential to drive demand in the real estate sector.
Also Read | Expect robust volumes as well project price expansion in FY24: Godrej Properties
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Recommended Articles

View All
Best investment options if you have Rs 5 lakh to park

Best investment options if you have Rs 5 lakh to park

May 10, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Karnataka Election 2023: A decisive mandate is a wish that parties make from the voter in Karnataka today

Karnataka Election 2023: A decisive mandate is a wish that parties make from the voter in Karnataka today

May 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why AI has spooked Hollywood writers and which of your favourite shows will be impacted

Explained: Why AI has spooked Hollywood writers and which of your favourite shows will be impacted

May 9, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Realty Realm: NoBroker CEO Agarwal's tips on real estate investments — primary vs resale

Realty Realm: NoBroker CEO Agarwal's tips on real estate investments — primary vs resale

May 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read