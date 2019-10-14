RERA sees 40% rise in project registrations in a year

After nearly two-and-half years since RERA deployment across the country, the Centre’s aim to enforce it in each state to regulate the Indian real estate sector has picked up momentum. There has been a 40% growth in project registrations under RERA in a year across the country – from around 32,306 projects in end of September 2018 to nearly 45,307 projects as on 5th October 2019.

The States with maximum project registrations in early October 2019 include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Altogether, these five states account for a significant 81% share with nearly 36,576 projects registered. Among them, Maharashtra tops the list with nearly 22,455project registrations.

Interestingly, a year ago, Assam, Chandigarh, Daman & Diu and Puducherry saw no project registrations under RERA. This year, these states have cumulatively seen property registrations of nearly 154 projects.

The North-eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Sikkim – which abstained earlier – will soon officially notify their RERA rules. West Bengal is the only state which has notified its own real estate law under West Bengal Housing Industry Regulatory Authority (WBHIRA).

Real Estate Agents Registrations

Agent registrations have also increased in this one-year period. Data trends suggest 54% growth in agent registrations under RERA across states and UTs. Besides Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh – which already top the list in overall RERA implementation - states like Haryana and Punjab have also seen significant registrations of real estate agents. Punjab, for instance, witnessed 1,772 agent registrations as on October 2019 while Haryana saw registration of 1,673 agents.

High-scoring States

The state of Maharashtra is among the largest in terms of real estate development, and the successful implementation of RERA is, in itself, an accomplishment. The gradually improving performance of the State's real estate sector sets the benchmark for other states to emulate.



As on 5th October 2019, Maharashtra saw registration of 22,455 projects and 21,429 agents.



Gujarat saw 6,119 projects and 1,029 agents registered.



In Karnataka, 2,906 projects 1,559 agents have been registered as on October 2019 while in Uttar Pradesh it includes 2,710 projects and 3,264 agents.



Madhya Pradesh saw total registrations of 2,386 projects and 619 agents.



Other states catching up in project registrations include Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Telangana which saw registration of 1,074 projects, 1,095 projects, 1,154 projects and 1,263 projects respectively.



Disputes & Grievances Resolution

Authorities across states/UTs have helped dispose 27,970 cases in the country as on early October 2019, with the highest number of cases - 11,596 - solved in Uttar Pradesh, which accounts for a 41% overall share.

Maharashtra comes next with 5,817 cases disposed, Haryana with 2,480cases and Madhya Pradesh with 2,465cases solved so far. Gujarat clocks in with 1,259 cases solved, Karnataka with 1,513 and Odisha with 727 cases, among others.