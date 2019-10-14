RERA sees 40% rise in project registrations in a year
Updated : October 14, 2019 04:02 PM IST
45,307 projects registered across the country as on 5th Oct. 2019 against 32,306 projects registered in September-end 2018
Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh & Uttar Pradesh lead in project registrations among states & UTs; these 5 states together comprise 81% overall share
Assam, Chandigarh, Daman & Diu and Puducherry see projects registrations for 1st time in a year
