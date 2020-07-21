RERA resolves almost 50,000 homebuyers' grievances in 3 years as UP leads in addressing complaints

The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, commonly known as RERA, was implemented to regularise and streamline the unregulated real estate sector of the country. The Act seems to have brought some relief to homebuyers as the respective state RERA authorities have disposed of as many as 48,556 cases as of July 2020 for three years of implementation of Act, according to data by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Out of this, nearly 57 percent of cases or approximately 27,581 complaints were resolved in the last one year alone.

According to data compiled by ANAROCK Property Consultants, Uttar Pradesh takes the lead with as many as 18,509 cases disposed against a mere 5,989 cases a year ago. Haryana is at a distant second with nearly 9,919 cases disposed of this year as against 3,123 cases in the corresponding period of 2019.

“UP RERA has been at the forefront of disposing of cases since its implementation. In fact, it was one of the few states that even went on to cancel registration numbers of several previously registered projects that violated some or the other rules. If we consider data trends, nearly 3,633 cases were adjudicated by UP RERA during the Jan-July period of 2020.

In fact, to overcome the challenges of lockdown and social distancing norms in the COVID-19 world, UP RERA in May went a step ahead by beginning the Virtual Court hearings to dispose of cases. The authorities previously also implemented the e-Courts system from 2nd March 2020 onwards, thus moving towards the digital way of managing complaints in a transparent and timely manner,” Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Property Consultants told CNBCTV18.com.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's MahaRERA, which experts presume to have the most stringent rules, has so far disposed of nearly 7,883 cases.

“If we consider data trends, then altogether 11,195 complaints have been registered in the state till date, out of which over 70 percent have already been adjudicated. The remaining 30 percent of cases are in the process of hearing. The impact of the pandemic can be felt as the state is one of the worst-hit in the country,” Puri added.

Further, the report states that the project and agent registrations have also increased perceptibly in a year - with nearly 24 percent and 20 percent respectively.

The 24 percent growth in project registrations under RERA in a year pertains to around 43,208 projects by the end of July 2019 to nearly 53,364 projects as of date. The States with maximum project registrations currently include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Cumulatively, these seven states account for a significant 85 percent share with nearly 45,278 registered projects. Maharashtra tops the list with nearly 25,604 project registrations.

UP has seen the least annual growth of 5 percent in project registrations. This shows that the developers in the state were more focused on project completions than on new launches.

“MMR and Pune in Maharashtra are one of the most active real estate markets in the country because of the large influx of migrant population for better job opportunities. This can also be seen by the number of project registrations over the last one year in the entire state. In fact, as per ANAROCK research, in the first half of 2020, MMR and Pune collectively comprised 45 percent share of the total new supply across all top 7 cities,” Puri said.

In terms of agent registrations, there has been a 20 percent increase in a year – from 34,182 registered agents towards July-end 2019 to nearly 41,143 agents as of July 2020.

The real estate sector is the worst hit industry in the last few years due to a slew of regulatory changes such as demonetization, implementation of GST, RERA, and then the economic slowdown that further worsened after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

However, Puri notes that among the top 7 cities, Bangalore did fairly well during the lockdown period and continues to do well in terms of buyer demand.