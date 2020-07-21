Real Estate RERA resolves almost 50,000 homebuyers' grievances in 3 years as UP leads in addressing complaints Updated : July 21, 2020 01:08 PM IST Nearly 57% cases or approx. 27,581 complaints were resolved in the last one year alone. Maharashtra's MahaRERA, which experts presume to have the most stringent rules, has so far disposed of nearly 7,883 cases. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply