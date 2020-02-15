Real Estate

Reprieve for 1,800 homebuyers: Government clears Rs 540 crore from stress fund

Updated : February 15, 2020 11:27 AM IST

Further, preliminary clearance has been given for due diligence to 14 projects with a capital commitment of Rs 2,500 crore.

The central government last year announced a Rs 25,000 crore fund to help complete over 1,500 stalled housing projects.