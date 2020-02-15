Real Estate
Reprieve for 1,800 homebuyers: Government clears Rs 540 crore from stress fund
Updated : February 15, 2020 11:27 AM IST
Further, preliminary clearance has been given for due diligence to 14 projects with a capital commitment of Rs 2,500 crore.
The central government last year announced a Rs 25,000 crore fund to help complete over 1,500 stalled housing projects.
The Centre is infusing Rs 10,000 crore into this stress fund, while the remaining being provided by state insurer LIC and SBI.