#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Real estate
Real Estate

Reprieve for 1,800 homebuyers: Government clears Rs 540 crore from stress fund

Updated : February 15, 2020 11:27 AM IST

Further, preliminary clearance has been given for due diligence to 14 projects with a capital commitment of Rs 2,500 crore.
The central government last year announced a Rs 25,000 crore fund to help complete over 1,500 stalled housing projects.
The Centre is infusing Rs 10,000 crore into this stress fund, while the remaining being provided by state insurer LIC and SBI.
Reprieve for 1,800 homebuyers: Government clears Rs 540 crore from stress fund

You May Also Like

India's exports shrink for sixth straight month in January, drop 1.66% to $25.97 billion

India's exports shrink for sixth straight month in January, drop 1.66% to $25.97 billion

Reprieve for 1,800 homebuyers: Government clears Rs 540 crore from stress fund

Reprieve for 1,800 homebuyers: Government clears Rs 540 crore from stress fund

Honour that Facebook ranked me no. 1 and PM Modi no. 2, says Donald Trump ahead of India visit

Honour that Facebook ranked me no. 1 and PM Modi no. 2, says Donald Trump ahead of India visit

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement