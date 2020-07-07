Report suggests transparency in real estate improved in India; RERA, GST, IBC reforms attracting investors
Updated : July 07, 2020 09:00 PM IST
Improvement is led by the progress in REIT framework that is attracting greater interest from institutional investors, says the report.
India has also moved to the top 20 spot for sustainability transparency through the active role of organisations like the Indian Green Building Council and Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment.
Innovative new property technology is changing how real estate data is gathered and analysed and influencing industry transparency at a regulatory level, it adds.