Report suggests transparency in real estate improved in India; RERA, GST, IBC reforms attracting investors

India’s real estate industry has witnessed improvements in transparency levels globally and regionally due to regulatory reforms, enhanced market data and sustainability initiatives, according to a report.

key structural reforms such as the Real Estate Regulation and Development Act 2016 (RERA), GST, Benami Transaction Prohibition (Amendment) Act, 2016, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, digitisation of land records etc. have brought about greater transparency in what was an erstwhile largely unregulated sector a few years ago, says JLL and LaSalle’s biennial Global Real Estate Transparency Index (GRETI) report.

The improvement is led by the progress in REIT framework that is attracting greater interest from institutional investors, it adds.

India has also moved to the top 20 spot for sustainability transparency through the active role of organisations like the Indian Green Building Council and Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment.

“India has seen a steady improvement in the Global Transparency Index over the years. In fact, along with Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam, we are among the handful of countries that have seen the highest improvement owing to positive governmental support and an enhanced ecosystem of transparency,” said Ramesh Nair, CEO and Country Head (India), JLL.

“In particular, the national REIT framework has been a major contributor to transparency in India, and with ongoing progress and governance, will continue to attract more interest from institutional investors.”

“I see these as extremely positive signs of how much we have covered in the real estate sector and a strong base in which to build on transparency gains,” he adds.

The 2020 Index is launched at a time of massive economic and societal disruption when the need for transparent processes, accurate and timely data and high ethical standards are in focus.

In the backdrop of COVID-19, transparency within Asia Pacific’s real estate legal and regulatory systems is even more important than ever before to global investors as they look to deploy about $40 billion in dry powder capital in the region, the report points out.

Another key driver of transparency, as the report suggests, is the volume of real estate market data now available due to the growing adoption of Proptech platforms, digital tools and “big data” techniques.