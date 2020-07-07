  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Real estate
Real Estate

Report suggests transparency in real estate improved in India; RERA, GST, IBC reforms attracting investors

Updated : July 07, 2020 09:00 PM IST

Improvement is led by the progress in REIT framework that is attracting greater interest from institutional investors, says the report.
India has also moved to the top 20 spot for sustainability transparency through the active role of organisations like the Indian Green Building Council and Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment.
Innovative new property technology is changing how real estate data is gathered and analysed and influencing industry transparency at a regulatory level, it adds.
Report suggests transparency in real estate improved in India; RERA, GST, IBC reforms attracting investors

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE: Doctor's prescription not compulsory for COVID-19 tests in Mumbai; Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive

Coronavirus News LIVE: Doctor's prescription not compulsory for COVID-19 tests in Mumbai; Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive

Non-GST indirect tax collections shrink 66% in Q1, says initial estimates

Non-GST indirect tax collections shrink 66% in Q1, says initial estimates

Sequoia Capital India raises $1.35 billion, Uncademy buys PrepLadder and other top startup stories of the day

Sequoia Capital India raises $1.35 billion, Uncademy buys PrepLadder and other top startup stories of the day

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement