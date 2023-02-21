'Rent' generation no more? CBRE study says several millennials now want to buy a home

Of the 880-odd respondents who intend to move homes, 72 percent said they preferred buying a home as opposed to renting.

The recent discourse surrounding the benefits of renting as opposed to buying a home notwithstanding, a study reveals that a large number of millennials prefer the purchase route. Nearly 20,000 respondents in India were surveyed by CBRE for its 'Live Work Shop' survey, of whom 44 percent said they intended to move to a new home in the next two years.

Of the 880-odd respondents who intend to move homes, 72 percent said they preferred buying a home as opposed to renting. Incidentally, nearly 70 percent of the millennial respondents to the survey also said they intended to buy a home rather than rent one — a stark contrast to last year’s survey, which saw millennials preferring to rent a home instead of buying one.

The CBRE study isn’t the first one suggesting that Indians may look to buy homes as opposed to renting them. In December, NoBroker’s yearly report pointed to rental inflation of 12 percent while claiming that 20,000 out of 26,000 respondents to a study said they would buy a home this year. Nearly 31 percent of these respondents said their home rent had become too expensive.

"The fact that even millennials — considered to belong to a 'renting' generation — are now considering buying a home is one of the distinguishing characteristics of the real estate sector today," said Saurabh Garg, co-founder, and chief business officer, NoBroker, in December.

According to CBRE data, 44 percent of its survey respondents in India want to move homes in the next two years is a higher share when compared to respondents from the APAC or globally. In terms of absolute numbers Gen-Z respondents (aged between 18 and 25) led the rest when it comes to Indians wanting to move to a new home.

Although the survey may be indicative of a large number of buyers preferring to buy homes —pandemic-driven uncertainty and extra space for WFH requirements are some of the reasons that support these findings — the fact is a significant percentage of younger buyers still want to rent.

"We should not discount the remaining cohort looking for rental accommodation — 40 percent of Gen Z would prefer to rent rather than purchase,” said Anshuman Magazine, chairman and CEO (India, SE Asia, Middle East & Africa), CBRE.

"While 20 percent of Gen-Z respondents prefer private rental accommodation, 17 percent look at student housing and shared accommodation as an option,” Anshuman added, “Since this is the age group that will drive rental accommodation, developers must outline strategies to understand and tap demand well in time."

When it comes to moving homes, respondents to the CBRE survey agreed that hybrid working (involving some form of working from an office) was by now an accepted reality. Incidentally, 69 percent of respondents said they preferred working from the office three days a week.

Given that commute times are thus still a crucial component of moving homes, 75 percent of respondents said they preferred a home that was a 30-minute commute away from the workplace.