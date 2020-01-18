#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Relief for 12,000 home buyers as Centre agrees in SC to take over Unitech management

Updated : January 18, 2020 08:41 PM IST

The Centre said it is prepared to revisit its proposal of December 2017, to remove the existing management of Unitech Ltd and appoint ten nominee directors of the government.
The Centre, however, said it would not infuse any funds for completion of pending projects of the company.
Unitech promoters Sanjay Chandra and his brother Ajay Chandra are currently lodged in Tihar jail for allegedly siphoning off home buyers' money.
