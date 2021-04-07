  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Real estate

REITs and InvITs: Here’s how non-institutional investors can relish a pie of commercial realty

Updated : April 07, 2021 02:44 PM IST

A well-developed national infrastructure, after all, attracts investments from private and public institutions, both local and overseas, and paves the way for accelerated economic growth.
REITs and InvITs: Here’s how non-institutional investors can relish a pie of commercial realty
Published : April 07, 2021 02:44 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Macrotech Developers IPO subscribed 25% on day 1 so far; QIB portion booked 58%

Macrotech Developers IPO subscribed 25% on day 1 so far; QIB portion booked 58%

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 460 points higher, Nifty above 14,800 post RBI policy; bank, auto indices up 1.5%

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 460 points higher, Nifty above 14,800 post RBI policy; bank, auto indices up 1.5%

Dixon Technologies’ CFO expects Rs 800-1,000 crore revenue in FY22 from Bharti Enterprises JV

Dixon Technologies’ CFO expects Rs 800-1,000 crore revenue in FY22 from Bharti Enterprises JV

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement