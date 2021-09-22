Realty stocks buzzing; experts evaluate on-ground demand

Realty stocks have been buzzing this week with Karnataka slashing stamp duty and banks offering festive loans.

Realty stocks have been buzzing this week with Karnataka slashing stamp duty and banks offering festive loans. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Anshuman Magazine, chairman & CEO, India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE (Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis) and Gulam Zia, executive director of Knight Frank India discussed at length about the demand on-ground.

Zia said, "Karnataka did show some stamp duty cut earlier as well. What we are talking about today is a further reduction or increment to the size of the apartment; up to Rs 45 lakh getting the stamp duty cut, which is a good move."

"Likewise, the West Bengal government also declared some stamp duty cuts in August 2021. So, multiple state governments are showing similar cuts that the Maharashtra government had extended, starting September 2020 to March 31, 2021. Therefore, out of those learnings, the other state governments are coming forward and showing more sympathy towards homebuyers. So this will be a positive impact and we are looking forward to the consumption shooting up further from here, in Bengaluru for sure,” he added.

Meanwhile, Magazine said Pune and Mumbai are leading in residential sales in India, "Low-interest rates and the stamp duty reduction had a major impact. So, I do expect in other markets, if it’s done like Zia mentioned, it will have a positive impact in spite of whatever else is happening."

