Realty sector sells 1 lakh homes between January and June 2021; will momentum continue? Here's a report

"Logically, it appears that as of now, prices will go up anywhere between 5 to 15 percent in the next 12 to 24 months", said Niranjan Hiranandani, National President of NAREDCO.

Nearly 1,00,000 homes have been sold between January and June of 2021 and with the festive season around the corner, the Indian real estate sector is looking forward to cementing its bounce-back from the doldrums of 2020.

The trend of rising demand has real estate companies looking to hike prices, especially as they push to cope with margin pressure, reports Jude Sannith. "Logically, it appears that as of now, prices will go up anywhere between 5 to 15 percent in the next 12 to 24 months," said Niranjan Hiranandani, National President of NAREDCO.

The foundation of this optimism is the sales numbers seen in Q1FY22. Despite talk of a second and third wave, Puravankara, for instance, has recorded a whopping 1,024 percent rise in net profit, to Rs 155 crore helped along by a 184 percent jump in sales.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru-based Sobha has reported a 71 percent rise in net profit to Rs 11.4 crore and DLF's Rs 337 crore net profit is a sharp contrast from the Rs 71-crore loss it posted a year ago.

With construction activity picking up and with the return of the labour force, new launches are back on the anvil. Abhishek Kapoor, CEO of Puravankara said, "We have planned launches of about 14 million square feet - a mix of plotted developments, affordable housing and premium-luxury housing. About 50 percent of our new launches is in Provident, our affordable housing brand."

A report by Knight Frank said the first six months of this year have already seen 1.03 lakh new launches - a 71 percent rise year-on-year. Another report by Anarock predicts that 2023 could see 2.62 homes hitting the market - that's a 7-year high and 3.17 lakh homes getting sold. However, that still leaves 4.42 lakh homes in unsold inventory.

What may play spoilsport to these plans, however, is real estate policy. For instance, the Maharashtra government has steadfastly shied away from continuing its stamp duty rebate of 3 percent, which led to a boom in home sales till March.

The NCR administration is actively mulling increasing guideline values in Noida, Greater Noida and along the Yamuna Expressway, which could add to a buyer's stamp duty burden. But these decisions notwithstanding, Indian real estate seems like it could continue its dream run at least for the next 12 months.