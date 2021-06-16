Realty sector pins hope on big launches post Covid to push sales: Report

The real estate developers are set to launch a number of housing projects starting July as lockdown restrictions ease in the country. The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic had put all business activities on hold and the developers had to defer project launches.

While this quarter would be a washout in terms of sales and launches, fresh launches scheduled in the second half of this year are expected to bring in the bulk of FY22 sales, said a report in the newspaper Mint.

India’s largest property developer DLF Ltd had launched projects totalling 1.5 million sq ft in 2020-21 and is targeting 8.3 million sq ft of residential launches this fiscal after encouraging sales figures. Over the next few years, it plans to launch projects of around 35 million sq ft.

DLF is aiming at bookings of Rs 4,000 crore in 2021-22 on the back of its strong launch pipeline, as per its post-earnings call.

Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects Ltd is slated to launch residential properties to the tune of 12-15 million sq ft across south India, Noida and Mumbai, between July and December, the business daily reported.

It had launched 4.7 million sq ft of new projects in the March quarter, which accounted for 30 percent of FY21’s gross sales value of Rs 5,460 crore. It expects a strong stimulation in demand across segments from the September quarter if the impact of the second wave wanes in the coming months.

“There is a huge pipeline of new supply expected to hit the market," said Pankaj Kapoor, Founder and MD, Liases Foras Real Estate and Research. Kapoor also estimated that after a lull in launches lasting nearly a year, around 70,000 homes were launched between January and March 2021.

Another big player in the real estate market, Lodha Group, in its investor presentation unveiled its plans to launch new projects amounting to 4.3 million sq ft in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune. Lodha Group is entering new micro-markets with these new launches and is also expected to expand in Pune.