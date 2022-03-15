Realty demand accelerating; inflation may hit some players: Sobha Developers

JC Sharma, vice chairman and managing director of Sobha, said the company has a good land bank, good execution capabilities, and a good system in the process.

JC Sharma, vice chairman and managing director of Sobha, on Tuesday, said that real estate demand will only get accelerated from here but inflation will hit the margin of some companies that have pre-sold at lower prices.

“There is a new segment of buyers who never bought homes - I would say 21 to 30 (years old). This is the segment which is buying more number of apartments than people who used to buy 10 years ago, that were 45 years and plus - this segment has also grown significantly. They do not mind buying a smaller home to own it to ensure that Rs 20,000 plus kind of a one-bedroom apartment rent can be converted into EMI. This is a secular demand and it is going to sustain and once offices reopen, the demand will only get accelerated than slowing down," said Sharma in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“We believe inflation rates, the way it is panning out, will also hurt the margins of some of the companies who have sold far in excess without starting the projects. At the same time, we believe, the price rise is happening albeit slowly but surely without hurting the volumes,” Sharma added.

On business, he said the company has a good land bank, good execution capabilities, and a good system in the process.

The stock saw a sharp decline of 6 percent on Monday on reports of JC Sharma resigning for personal reasons. The company has now appointed Jagadish Nangineni for the role for a period of 5 years from Q4FY22.

