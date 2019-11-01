Realty bytes: Five ways technology is changing the real estate sector

Businesses today are fluidly dynamic and require technologies capable of scaling up and adapting to various stages of evolution. The real estate sector is no exception to this trend and it has become imperative to align technology with day-to-day business operations to successfully leverage and provide productivity-focussed solutions.

Although, real estate is a late entrant to the list of industries that have embraced technology, it has successfully redefined the parameters of developing, buying and selling, properties. It has made things easier than ever for buyers, sellers, and builders alike. Construction technologies have become more specialised. It has impacted the way facilities are developed and transacted in and has also changed the way stakeholders such as customers, contractors, and agents interact and engage with each other.

Here is a close look at the way technology is transforming every aspect of the business:

Online real estate market

The internet has virtually brought buyers and sellers together, through online platforms. It has had an impact on every industry and its corresponding marketplace. In fact, looking and buying on line has become so universal that a high percentage of buyers use the net as their main analysis tool to help search, check and appraise spaces. This aids both the builder and buyer to save time and money, as the builder saves on physical time showing properties to buyers, and potential buyers only spend time on viewing qualified properties, avoiding unnecessary travel.

Design improvement

Building Information Modelling (BIM) technology helps build a collaborative relationship between all project stakeholders using a single shared 3D model. It enables swift and accurate comparison between various design options to develop more efficient, sustainable and cost-effective solutions. BIM facilitates dry-runs of complex procedure sand projects by optimising work and planned procurement of materials, manpower, and equipment, thereby delivering to builders and operators, a visual representation of the project at an early stage. This helps them to gain insights about the design intent, proposing modifications in the design till the time they finally achieve the desired result.

Experiential living

Technologies like virtual reality are changing the hassle involved in building and selling real estate. VR offers an immersive environment which enables buyers to walk through spaces before they are built, allowing them to look and feel areas and check their feasibility. A virtual world also makes it easier for buyers to explore design options at the tip of their fingers: with a click of a button they can view different layouts, change fixtures and fittings around and try out different interior finishes. This can lead to greater and better engagement of the buyer, with the design process and enable in creating an optimum experience which ties in with their expectations, enhancing customer satisfaction. From the builder’s point of view, realistic explorations of yet to be constructed buildings, can also highlight potential risks, thereby lessening chances of wastage in terms of money resources, and time and preventing health and safety hazards.

Transparent processes

The potential impact of Blockchain technology on the real estate industry, from property purchasing to due diligence, is going to be huge. Since it is an ingenious way of passing information from one point to another in a fully automated and safe manner, real estate transactions will become transparent and everyone involved will be accountable for their actions. In view of the fact that Blockchain is a decentralised record-keeping technology, built to instil trust in the authenticity of digital transactions, it could be used to design efficient solutions for both commercial and residential real estate. It would benefit Real Estate processes by providing secure and tamper-proof shared databases that compile data and documents from various stakeholders in one place.

Sustainable construction technologies

Innovations in technology within the construction sector have led to the rise of structures that are waterproof, incombustible, and safeguard against natural calamities like earthquakes and floods. Solar panels and energy-efficient features are being used commonly today, in order to lower the carbon footprint and preserving the ecosystem. The pervasive progress of construction technology has furthermore helped accelerate real estate processes by reducing the overall cost of development. These technologies have addressed the growing need for environmental sustainability, by providing solutions such as Membrane Waterproofing, which coupled with the innovative chemical Penetron, for instance, relieves long-term water damage and enhances the durability of structures; Invisible solar technology takes on the appearance of any building material and assists in producing energy to power buildings; aero gel technology acts as an insulating material for buildings and is super light.

However, all these technologies are just the tip of the iceberg. More and more new technological innovations will be introduced in times to come and will continue to unchain the shackles that impede the growth of the sector. Technology will persist in playing a key role in changing how both buyers and industry professionals approach the market and its impact, in the years to come, is only primed to grow further.