Real estate struggles to sell this Diwali. Will it pass the credibility test?

Updated : October 25, 2019 01:43 PM IST

A recent report released by Anarock indicated that the property market is sitting on an unsold stock of 6.56 lakh homes across seven metros.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region accounts for the lion’s share of these completed homes, with 21,000 units unsold and ready to occupy.
While developers admit that deals aren’t being sealed along expected lines this festive season, enquiries are coming in.
Assembly election results 2019: NOTA share at 1.3% in Maharashtra, bags more votes than AAP in Haryana and Maharashtra

Haryana assembly election results 2019: BJP settles at 40 seats, Congress 31, JJP in 10, INLD in 1

Big setback for telecom firms as SC rejects definition of AGR, exposes them to hit of Rs 1.3 lakh crore

