Real estate stocks buzzing in trade; CLSA bullish on Sunteck Realty, Prestige Estates and DLF

Real estate stocks are buzzing in trade. CLSA has put out a note stating that top developers aim to double their sales in the next 3-4 years and they expect growth to come in because of strong demand, affordability and also because of industry consolidation.

Most of the companies are also targeting strong cash flow generation and debt reduction.

In FY21, most of the listed players have been able to reduce their debt by 27 percent so that is some positive action coming in as far as the balance sheet is concerned.

Real estate companies are also looking to ramp up their new project acquisition. There are vacancies in commercial real estate right now, but that is only a short-term phenomenon.

In the long term, all these commercial real estate players are bullish as far as new leasing absorption is concerned.

CLSA prefers developers like Sunteck Realty and Prestige Estates. CLSA has upgraded DLF to a buy.

