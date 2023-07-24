Demand for luxury homes boom, but affordable housing weakens

A majority are seen postponing purchase decisions due to rising real estate prices over the last one year.

While the Indian luxury homes witnesses unparalleled demand, affordable housing weakens due to pandemic-induced demand changes and various other factors. Both supply and demand for affordable housing is shrinking.

Among the top 7 cities, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune saw the maximum affordable housing sales of approximately 17,470 units and 9,700 units respectively. NCR was close behind with about 8,680 affordable homes sold in January to June 2023, comprising a 19 percent share of all affordable homes sold in the top 7 cities, finds latest ANAROCK Research data.

At about 720 units, Hyderabad saw the least number of affordable homes sold in the first half of CY2023 - a minuscule 2 percent share of the total affordable housing sales in the top 7 cities.

But pandemic is not the only reason that derailed the growth of affordable housing. With soaring land deals, the cost of this basic input for all real estate has spiralled in tandem. "It is becoming increasingly unviable for developers to buy land at higher prices to build low-margin mass housing. Other input costs have also risen inexorably in the last few years" says Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group.

Affordable housing supply is lesser as a proportion of total housing launches

The total new supply share in the affordable category across the top 7 cities has declined. Of about 2 lakh units launched in January to June 2023, nearly 39,000 were in the affordable housing category.

As for affordable housing buyers, a majority are seen postponing purchase decisions due to rising real estate prices over the last one year. Lack of sound support infrastructure in the distant suburbs and the conspicuous absence of contemporary low-cost construction techniques are additional challenges for this segment.

Real estate stocks have witnessed an unprecedented move in past one year. The Nifty Realty index surged 23 percent in past one year. Stocks like DLF, Phoenix, Brigade Enterprises, Prestige Estates have had a phenomenal run in same period. On July 24, the real estate pack is trading in the green.

Housing Finance players like Can Fin Homes is 6 percent higher, while Aptus Value Housing Finance India is up 2 percent.