Real estate sector pinning revival hopes on government's Rs 25,000 crore booster

Updated : November 07, 2019 04:14 PM IST

Data from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India shows that a large number of realtors are under the insolvency resolution process.
Another report by real estate research and analytics firm PropTiger said homes sales declined by almost 11 percent in the first half of 2019-20.
