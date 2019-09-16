#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Real estate sector has a Rs 90,000 crore fund requirement

Updated : September 16, 2019 04:10 PM IST

There is a Rs 90,000 crore fund requirement for a total of 7.4 lakh units that are stressed.
In order to identify the most deserving projects it is necessary that all the projects that are eligible for fund allocation are accurately identified and analysed so that the maximum consumers derive the benefit from this aid.
With the objective of providing maximum benefit to the consumers, in addition to providing the funding, it is crucial for the government to analyse the deserving projects which will the aid on various parameters including absorption in each project, developer track record, demand supply dynamics to name a few.

