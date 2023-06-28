CNBC TV18
Real estate sales at all-time high with Pune, Mumbai leading the boom in Q2 2023

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 28, 2023 7:29:24 PM IST (Published)

Sales of residential units and new supply witnessed an 8 percent and 11 percent YoY growth, respectively, in the April-June quarter of 2023 across 8 major cities in the country, as per real estate advisory firm PropTiger. ANAROCK's research revealed that Q2 housing sales were at an all-time high across the top 7 cities.

Real estate sales have yet again paved the way for continued confidence in the sector — both in terms of aspiration to own a house and as one of the safest investment options. The top eight cities saw 8 percent year-on-year rise in sales of residential units in the second quarter of 2023, according to recent data gathered by top real estate firms.

A quarterly analysis of India's top eight residential markets by real estate advisory firm PropTiger in its Real Insight Residential – April-June 2023 report said, "Sales of residential units and new supply witnessed an 8 percent and 11 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth, respectively, in the April-June quarter of 2023 across eight major cities in the country, underscoring the resilience of the housing market.”


"A total of 80,250 units were sold in the eight cities in Q2 2023 compared to 74,320 in the year-ago quarter, showing a growth of 8 percent,” the report added.

