Real estate sales at all-time high with Pune, Mumbai leading the boom in Q2 2023

A quarterly analysis of India's top eight residential markets by real estate advisory firm PropTiger in its Real Insight Residential – April-June 2023 report said, "Sales of residential units and new supply witnessed an 8 percent and 11 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth, respectively, in the April-June quarter of 2023 across eight major cities in the country, underscoring the resilience of the housing market.”