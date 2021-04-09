Real estate prices to rise soon; here are key factors to consider before investing

Real estate has been one of the most favoured investment options for domestic as well as Non-resident Indian (NRI) investors. Considering the market sentiment and the emerging trend, Ram Raheja, director at S Raheja Realty believes that the real estate space will witness a consistent increase in homebuyers putting their money towards upgrading their living space.

Taking cues from the recent pick up in real estate and the beginning of the new financial year, both end-users and investors may get into action, Rheja thinks.

And, this may lead to an increase in prices.

"As demand for homes will continue to be on the upside, an upswing in prices can be expected in 2021," he says.

Also read: Considering taking a home loan? Here are 4 tips

Also, the importance of owning a physical asset has gained prominence during the current challenging times, ever since ‘stay at home’ became the new norm. Additionally, Raheja added that the concessions on stamp duty and decreased home loan rates resulted in many fence-sitters taking the plunge.

As an investor, here are key factors should one consider while investing in real estate:

Identify objective

While investing in real estate, investors should understand that it is a tangible asset. More than timing the requirement, the objective is crucial before making a decision, whether a home buyer or an investor.

Know the risks

It's crucial that one knows the risks before investing in real estate. These include a rise in property taxes, change in the local market economy, unanticipated rental interest, among others.

Also read: Taking a home loan? Here's when you should consider pre-EMI option

Consider neighbourhood

According to Raheja, the neighbourhood plays an important role while investing in real estate.

"Buying a home in a good neighbourhood is a wise investment. Even before the pandemic, homebuyers in metros have always been on the hunt for properties that are close to their offices or in vicinities that have quality external amenities and preferred surroundings,” Raheja explains.

Go for self-sufficient amenities

In terms of projects, Raheja suggests that developments that offer self-sufficient amenities are the need of the hour that cater to the work-from-home requisites.