#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Real estate
Economy

Real Estate Myth #9: IPO-style allotment is a very apt strategy for marketing realty

Updated : July 17, 2019 12:28 PM IST

In IPO for securities, all shares on sale are identical and have similar valuations and offer same benefits to all purchasers.
The emotional element in home buying creates an imperfection in the property market.
Real Estate Myth #9: IPO-style allotment is a very apt strategy for marketing realty
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Expect robust earnings growth for cement sector in Q1, Shree Cement top pick: Edelweiss

Expect robust earnings growth for cement sector in Q1, Shree Cement top pick: Edelweiss

MCX India shares rise 8% on nearly 500% surge in Q1 net profit

MCX India shares rise 8% on nearly 500% surge in Q1 net profit

HDFC AMC shares surge nearly 7% on strong Q1 earnings

HDFC AMC shares surge nearly 7% on strong Q1 earnings

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV