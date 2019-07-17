Real Estate Myth #9: IPO-style allotment is a very apt strategy for marketing realty
Updated : July 17, 2019 12:28 PM IST
In IPO for securities, all shares on sale are identical and have similar valuations and offer same benefits to all purchasers.
The emotional element in home buying creates an imperfection in the property market.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more