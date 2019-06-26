Real Estate Myth #6: Private equity investment reduces risk for developers

One of the key expectations from any equity investor is that he would reduce risk for the promoter. So does entry of a private equity investor reduce the risk for the developer?

By definition, an equity investment can reduce risk for the promoter if it can reduce the promoter’s loss in adverse market conditions. A developer’s risk, therefore, can come down only when the investor not just participates in the upside but also shares loss.

Most private equity (PE) investments in India, however, are in the form of structured debt. Such structures have a minimum guaranteed return to the PE investor. This guaranteed payout is independent of the profits from the project. With PE investors not sharing the developer’s loss, a PE investment transaction obviously does not result in reduction of risk for the developer.

The value, therefore, that the PE funds bring to the table is not risk mitigation but benefits like deferment of interest payment which is not offered by banks and Non-banking Finance Companies or NBFCs. And since PE investment is treated as quasi equity, it enhances the developer’s potential to raise debt from banks/NBFCs.

Therefore, for projects that are bankable, PE investment generally does not offer a risk return trade-off to developers. But those who want to make their projects bankable, private equity is a good bet. But it comes with its own costs.

Deepesh Salgia is Director, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate.

Myth Series: What is its purpose?

While real estate is among the fastest growing businesses in India, it rarely finds respectable space in curriculums of business schools. Also, there are hardly any case studies available to explain the intricacies of the sector.

For these reasons, many facts and theories floating about real estate follow a ‘common sense-ical logic’. Unfortunately, many of these are misconceptions, myths or even downright false.